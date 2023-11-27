The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology is seeking book donations for libraries inside select detention facilities under a program where inmates could reduce their jail time.

At the Davao City Jail Male Dormitory, inmates received six boxes of books donated by ABS-CBN news anchor Rica Lazo through non-profit organization Second Chance Philippines.



The books will be displayed in the jail library built through the BJMP's "Read Your Way Out" program.



BJMP-Davao Region spokesperson and Second Chance Philippines founder Jail Inspector Edo Lobenia said they have been doing book donation drives to help build their library.



Lobenia said he saw Lazo's Facebook post about selling her used books online, so he approached her and asked if she could donate her books to the jail's library instead.



In her Facebook page, Lazo also organized "Books for a Cause" and thanked book donors and those who helped her transport the books from Manila to Davao City.



Lobenia said advancing prison reform through libraries would help reduce the jail time of inmates.



"'Pag nakakulong po sila, at the same time, nagbabasa, mayroon po tayong tinatawag na 'Time Allowance for Study, Teaching, and Mentoring,'" he said.



"Sa pamamagitan niyan, mare-reduce po ang duration ng kanilang sentence, at mag-facilitate na rin ng decongestion program sa BJMP para mas makalaya sila nang mas maaga," he added.



Inmates also have a schedule to visit their library and read books.



According to BJMP, the libraries built in select areas include legal books that could help inmates them in their cases, as well as fiction and non-fiction books, children's books, and vocational and educational books.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo