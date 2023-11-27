Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Human rights lawyer Atty. Chel Diokno dispelled speculations about the International Criminal Court's investigation into the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

Speaking on Teleradyo Serbisyo on Monday afternoon, Diokno said the Philippines has no power over the ICC.

"Pwede ba 'yun eh wala naman tayong poder over ICC at hindi naman natin nauutusan ang International Criminal Court. 'Yang mga nandiyan na judge ay pinipili ng buong assembly ng lahat ng state parties ng pumirma sa Rome Statute, kaya hindi talaga maiimpluwensiyahan 'yan," he said.

"Hindi naman natin pwedeng sabihin na 'hoy kayong mga judge diyan, i-weaponize ninyo 'yung batas' para gamitin laban sa mga Duterte," Diokno added.

Diokno also said weaponizing the law is more feasible in Philippine courts, but he has never heard the ICC being used against politicians in the past.

"Iba sigurong usapin 'yan kung mga local court natin 'yan. May naririnig akong mga isyung ganyan pero never kong narinig na nagagamit ang ICC para sa mga pampolitika na layunin," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the ICC in 2019, a year after the Hague-based tribunal began a preliminary probe into his narcotics crackdown.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines was studying a possible return to the International Criminal Court, which is investigating the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

But the President also reiterated that it was not right for foreign bodies to dictate to the Philippines who should be investigated or arrested.

According to Diokno, the ICC exists to help countries hold their top leaders accountable, and not to infringe on the sovereignty of the state parties to the Rome Statute.

"Actually ang ICC, hindi naman niya kinukuha sa atin ang ating soberanya. Kaya nga tayo sa ICC para panigurado lang 'yan na kung sino 'yung pinakamatataas na opisyal natin ay hindi makakalusot. Kung sila ay magkakasala ay dapat may parusa pa rin," he said.

At least 6,181 people were killed in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations, according to the latest official data released by the Philippine government.

ICC prosecutors estimate the death toll at between 12,000 and 30,000.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse