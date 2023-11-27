Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Akebono (DD 108) prepares to dock at Port of Manila, Philippines, October 2, 2023. The JMSDF destroyer and its crew will participate on the annual 'Sama Sama' (Together) maritime drill with participants from United States, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE.

MANILA — The Philippines has formally begun its negotiations over the reciprocal access agreement (RAA) with Japan, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said Monday.

According to Teodoro, the negotiating team led by Department of National Defense Undersecretary Pablo Lorenzo already left for Japan on Monday morning.

“Our formal negotiating team… has left this morning to start the formal round of negotiations with Japan,” Teodoro told reporters at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The top defense official could not yet provide a timetable as to when the RAA will be signed, but instructed the negotiating team to work with the Senate.

“I can’t say but as soon as possible. I encouraged them to thresh out all the issues as soon as possible, and of course, to already work with the Senate of the Philippines so that we can have a speedy ratification of the same,” Teodoro noted.

“We have to respect the independence of the Senate and their wishes."

The RAA is similar to the Philippines’ Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States and the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) with Australia.

Currently, only American and Australian troops are allowed to stay in the Philippines and bring in equipment and assets, often for bilateral trainings.

The proposed RAA between the Philippines and Japan was on the agenda of the bilateral talks between then-AFP chief General Andres Centino and Japan Self Defense Forces chief General Koji Yamazaki in March this year.

At present, Japan has an existing RAA with Australia and the United Kingdom.