'Overstaying' Chinese POGO worker arrested at NAIA

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested on Sunday a Chinese national who was found to be overstaying and working for an online gaming company with an expired PAGCOR license.

Zhou Xingxing, 31, was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 as he attempted to depart for Guangzhou, China.



Zhou was subject of a January 2023 order to leave from the BI.

The man will remain in BI custody pending the implementation of his deportation.



"The Bureau of Immigration remains vigilant and steadfast in ensuring that individuals complying with our laws are welcomed, while those who violate our regulations are held accountable," BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.