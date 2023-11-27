Communist NPA fighters march in the Sierra Madre mountains in eastern Luzon. Noel Celis, Agence France-Presse/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s amnesty proclamations will still have to be approved by Congress before it takes effect as mandated by the Constitution, an official said Monday.

"Itong proclamation na ito tulad ng proclamations ni dating Pang. Rodrigo Roa Duterte ay 4 po ito, isa sa CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines–New People's Army), isa sa RPM-ABB (Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade), isa sa MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front), at saka sa MNLF (Moro National Liberation Front)," noted National Amnesty Commission commissioner Jamar Kulayan.

During the Duterte administration, Congress only concurred with 3 of the 4 proclamations following the move to designate of CPP-NP as a terror group. While all 4 got the nod of the House of Representatives, the Senate rejected amnesty for the CPP-NPA, Kulayan noted in a Teleradyo Serbisyo interview.

Some 100,000 former rebels may benefit from this, including 40,000 from the MILF, the official said.

PROCESS

The National Amnesty Commission (NAC) will scrutinize potential beneficiaries before they can actually avail of the amnesty.



Kulayan said the NAC would make application forms available online, at the local amnesty boards, or at the head office in Manila for potential beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries have 2 years to apply under the latest proclamations.



Kulayan said potential beneficiaries will be scrutinized to verify their identity, membership or affiliation, and to see if the crimes attributed to them were in pursuit of their political beliefs.



Kulayan said crimes committed outside the pursuit of political beliefs would not be covered by the amnesty.



"Yung private crimes mo ay mabibinbin din po sa korte," Kulayan said.



Kulayan explained that amnesty extinguishes criminal liability while pardon merely forgives the offense.

"Iyung rebelde na nagawaran ng amnestiya, parang bago citizen ng Republika ng Pilipinas," Kulayan said.



Kulayan said crimes committed after the proclamation are also excluded.

Recidivists, or those who committed offenses again even after receiving a previous amnesty, may also be excluded.



Detained applicants will be allowed to process their applications where they are detained.