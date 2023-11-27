Labor groups prepare for their demonstrations on November 30, Bonifacio Day. Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Labor organizations will stage a worker-led mobilization on Bonifacio Day, November 30, to push for equitable wage increases, employment opportunities, improved public services, and the preservation of rights and freedoms.

The groups expected to join the protest action include Kilusang Mayo Uno, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, Alliance of Genuine Labor Organizations, National Confederation of Labor, and All Workers Unity.

Their activity will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday along Kalaw Avenue in Manila. It will culminate in a march towards the gates of Malacañang in Mendiola, Manila.

The demonstration will coincide with the 160th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio.

"Tayo ay magmamartsa papunta po sa Mendiola upang iharap kay [Pangulong] Bongbong Marcos ang ating mga lehitimo at makatwirang demands," said Jerome Adonis of Kilusang Mayo Uno.

(We will march to Mendiola to present to Bongbong Marcos our legitimate and logical demands.)

"Ang inaasahan nating ito ay mapayapang martsa. Ito ay paniningil at pag-demand na dapat kagyat na umaksyon si Bongbong Marcos sa ating mga lehitimong kahilingan," Adonis added.

(What we hope for is a peaceful march. This is a charge and demand that Bongbong Marcos should immediately act on our legitimate requests.)

As part of the Bonifacio Day program, the labor groups will demand substantial wage increases, the establishment of a family living wage, and the reinstatement of a national minimum wage.