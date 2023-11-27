Labor groups march toward Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on November 27, 2023, in preparation for a larger mobilization on Bonifacio Day, November 30. The groups will commemorate the 160th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio to push forward their campaigns for better wages, jobs, public services, rights, and freedom. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Various groups of government workers came together Monday to press President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and legislators for a pay hike next year, citing the rising cost of living.

The groups also urged lawmakers to prioritize the passage of the proposed Public Service Labor Relations Act, as well as bills on new the salary for public workers and on protecting the right to security of tenure of non-regular government workers such as job orders and contract of service.

Among the groups who signed the joint statement are:

-- the Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE)

-- Public Service Labor Independent Coalition (PSLINK)

-- Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT)

-- Alliance of Health Workers (AHW)

-- Kapinsanan ng mga Manggagawa sa GOCCs at GFIs (KAMAGFI)

-- Philippine Independent Public Sector Employees Association (PIPSEA)

-- Kawani Laban sa Kontraktuwalisasyon (KALAKON)

-- National Public Workers Congress (PUBLIK)

They also asked the the Marcos Jr. administration to allocate sufficient funds in the national budget next year to support the pay hike of government workers.

"Government workers, like all our fellow workers and citizens, face harder times next year because of continuing rising inflation and long standing unjust policies on salaries, benefits and union rights especially for lowly paid state workers and hob order/contract of service workers in government," the groups said.

The groups explained that the proposed P94-billion Miscellaneous Personnel Benefit Fund (MPBF) in the National Expenditure Program for 2024 was reduced by the House of Representatives to P24 billion.



"The MPBF is a standby fund for increase in salaries, benefits and staffing positions. The P70-billion budget cut reduces all the more the chances for government workers to have any salary increase next year," the groups said.

The groups said that majority of government workers earn less than the estimated family living wage of P1,100 per day or P33,000 per month.

"Napag-iiwanan na ang sweldo ng mga guro," said Vlad Quetua, chairperson of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers.