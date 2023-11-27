Home  >  News

Filipino freed by Hamas leaves hospital

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2023 04:32 PM

Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco, a Filipino hostage released by Hamas, left the hospital on Monday. 

Pacheco, a caregiver, was sent off from the Shamir Medical Center with applause and chants of his name, a video from Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed. 
 
He is set to come home to the Philippines in December, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said. 

Related Videos

Read More:  Filipino hostage   Gelienor Jimmy Pacheco   DFA   Israel   Hamas   Palestine   Gaza   war   conflict   Philippines  