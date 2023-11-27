Home > News Filipino freed by Hamas leaves hospital ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2023 04:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco, a Filipino hostage released by Hamas, left the hospital on Monday. Pacheco, a caregiver, was sent off from the Shamir Medical Center with applause and chants of his name, a video from Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed. He is set to come home to the Philippines in December, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said. More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted Freed Filipino hostage to receive lifetime benefits, stipends from Israel Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: Filipino hostage Gelienor Jimmy Pacheco DFA Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza war conflict Philippines