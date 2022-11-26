San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora. ABS-CBN News file photo

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora was elected as the new president of the Metro Manila Council during the group’s joint meeting with the Regional Development Council (RDC) Saturday evening.

During the session, Zamora was also selected as the vice chairperson for RDC.

“Unang-una sa lahat ako ay nagpapasalamat po sa bumubuo sa Metro Manila Council, kay MMDA Chairman Artes, sa lahat ng Metro Manila Mayors maraming salamat sa tiwala sakin,” Zamora said during the session held in San Juan City.

Among the council members in attendance were Pateros Mayor Mike Ponce III, Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian, Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr., Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna, Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Ng-Sandoval, and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose “Jerry” Acuzar.

While Zamora admitted disagreements may be inevitable as the region has a diverse roster of leaders, he assured he will do his best to unite them.

“Unang termino ko bilang mayor naranasan natin ang pandemya, nakita ko gaano kalaki ang bagay kung ang labing pitong mayors sa Metro Manila ay nagkakaisa,” he reasoned.

He went on: “Minsan posibleng hindi kami magkasundo pero iba pa din May isang boses at isang desisyon.”

Among the pressing issues the MMC mayor promised to resolve is the traffic in the metropolis.

“Bumabalik na sa normal ang buhay natin. Ibig sabihin nag lalabasan na mga mamamayan so kailangan natin gumawa ng mga hakbang upang solusyonan ang traffic sa metro Manila,” he said.

The newly elected MMC president also shared that peace and order will be a top priority.

Zamora said he will announce his other plans for the region in the coming days.

“Ito ay simula pa lang. Sa dadating na linggo na dapat pag usapan. Lahat dapat naririnig at napapansin upang magkaroon ng desisyon Ang MMC na buo at solid,” he explained.