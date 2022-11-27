Ninoy remembered for 'grace' on 90th birth anniversary

Former Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Friends, relatives, and loved ones of the late Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. remembered him on his 90th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Fr. Tito Caluag celebrated a Mass to commemorate the former senator, who was assassinated in 1983 at the tarmac of the airport now named after him.

During the Mass, Aquino's political journey was remembered, including the time he opposed the military rule of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., as well as his assassination that later paved the way to the EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986.

“It was grace, that grace that gave him that transformation, and it was the grace that lead him to the highest honor of his life, for the freedom of our people— martyrdom,” Caluag said in his homily.

“To remember is to keep the grace alive. As we remember him, he may be for us an example of the journey of Advent- to wait in hope, to wait in the promise of God, that he will give our people the freedom that we will deserve and therefore it is a freedom that we need to work on,” he added.

Viel Aquino's son Kiko Dee also posted a statement on the Ninoy and Cory Aquino Foundation Facebook page to remember his late grandfather.

In the statement, Dee vowed that they are working to share materials telling more stories about Ninoy in an effort to combat disinformation and distortion of his family's history.

"This past year, people have been asking our family what the plan is to fight the disinformation about Lolo Ninoy, Lola Cory, Tito Noy, and our country’s shared story of democracy. It’s an enormous question, but for me, the first step involves admitting my own ignorance about their stories, about our country’s story, and encountering it through the things they’ve left behind," Dee said, referring to late Presidents Corazon Aquino and Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

"The materials that we in the Ninoy and Cory Aquino Foundation have been working on are covered in dust from the previous millennium, but once they’re presentable, we look forward to sharing this trove of history with you," he added.

Dee also said he hopes that their efforts may "do justice" to Ninoy's memory.

—Report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News

