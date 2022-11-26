MMC, RDC OK several resolutions in joint meeting

The Metro Manila Council and Regional Development Council approved several resolutions during their joint meeting Saturday in San Juan City.

Part of the agenda was approving the appointment of officials as well as the budgets of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

APPOINTEES

MMC passed a resolution “consenting to and approving” Ret. PCol. Procopio Lipana as the new general manager of the agency and again “consenting to and approving” Romando Salandanan Artes as acting chairman of the agency.

The proposed appointees for the RDC was also accepted.

The council for instance nominated San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, who was elected as MMC President during the meeting, as the vice chairperson for RDC.

“Na-approve din yung structure ng regional dev council, yung mga officers po ng bawat committees na under ng RDC,” Artes said.

BUDGET

MMC also agreed to the submitted P100 million “Supplemental Budget for a Particular Program/Activity/Projects and for Other Purposes of MMDA.”

“'Yan po ay hinati natin sa mga proyekto depende po sa request at pangangailangan. Tayo ay nagpa-prioritize dahil medyo naapektuhan ng pandemya yung budget, Medyo nabawasan,” Artes said.

The resolution on "Appropriating the Sum of Nine Billion Six Hundred Seventy-Three Million Nine Hundred Eighteen Thousand Pesos (P9,673,918,000.00) for the Operation of the Metropolitan ManilaDevelopment Authority) was also accepted.

“Yung budget ng MMDA this is the budget for Calendar year 2023 pero papasok pa sa congress so maari magbago pa ang budget,” newly elected MMC President and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora explained.

PENDING RESOLUTIONS

The single ticketing system, however, is yet to be approved as not all mayors in NCR have been consulted.

According to MMC, they will continue the discussion during the next technical working group meeting on Dec. 9.

Zamora said integrating the ticketing system of each city to LTO will be beneficial for both the local government and motorists.

“Ang ticket sa San Juan [city] kahit umuwi sa Bicol— kahit andun siya pwede bayaran ang multa na dapat sa San Juan,” Zamora explained.

He continued: “Malaking bagay iyan dahil yung violation ay nagawa sa San Juan. Meron tayo ordinansa na active na nagbibigay dapat sa violations na dapat lang sa San Juan mapunta.”

The mayor also revealed they are considering making the fines for traffic violations uniform.

“Kasi iba ibang ang aming kasalukuyang ordinansa. Iba ang multa sa iba’t ibang klaseng violations. We have to discuss sa lahat ng mayor ay sasang-ayon na halaga ng multa sa iba ibang klaseng violations ay magiging parehas,” Zamora said.

MMC also announced they will soon release guidelines on the firecracker ban for New Year’s Eve. Zamora said it will be similar to the policy the region has been implementing in the previous years.

“Magkakaruon ng designated firecracker areas. Ngunit depende din yan sa pagkakasunduan ng mayors kasi each city will have its own designated fireworks area para iwas siyempre sa aksidente ngayong bagong taon," he said.