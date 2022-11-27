Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits parts of Mindanao

MANILA — Some parts of the Caraga region in Mindanao were rocked by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake Sunday.

In its bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at around 12:43 p.m.

Its epicenter was located off the coast northeast of Cortes town, Surigao del Sur, near the Philippine Trench.

It was felt at Intensity II in Tandag, Surigao del Sur, while Intensity I shaking was recorded in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

While no damage was expected following the quake, Phivolcs cautioned residents in the affected areas to prepare for possible aftershocks.

The Philippines constantly experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions as it is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

