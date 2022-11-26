Authorities have rescued five Vietnamese women victims of human trafficking in an entrapment and rescue operation in a condo unit in Paranaque.

According to police, the operation stemmed when an informant and former recruit escaped.

The informant reported the incident to authorities that prompted the operation.

Two suspects were arrested for human trafficking. Recovered from the suspects were boodle money, an SUV, and a mobile phone.

The suspects are now in custody of the District Special Operations Unit of the Southern Police District in Taguig. Appropriate charges are being prepared.