MANILA—ABS-CBN News Public Service head Rowena Paraan, top-grossing director Cathy Garcia-Molina, and broadcast journalist Abner Mercado on Saturday were awarded the Glory Awards in their respective fields, given by the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UPCMC).

Paraan, who also produces the citizen journalism program Bayan Mo, I-Patrol Mo, was recognized for social advocacy, while Garcia-Molina was acknowledged for her work in film.

The coveted honor is annually given by UPCMC Alumni Association to exceptional graduates “whose work and service go beyond extraordinary efforts and excellence.”

This year’s awardees included:

Maria Luz Balmaceda (corporate communications)

Atty. Maria Kristina Conti (social advocacy)

Felix "Nonon" Padilla (performing arts)

Dr. Marianne Dayrit Sison (mass communication education)

“Their professional track record, body of work, leadership and social responsibility leave little doubt that they have made an impact. The awardees give the alma matter a good name, that is why we announce it to the public,” Malou Choa Fagar, UPCMCAA president said.

UP President Danilo Concepcion said students looked up to the awardees.

“Kayo ang pangkasalukuyang inspirasyon ng ating mga pangkasalukuyang mag-aaral dito sa UP nating mahal,” he said.

“Ang kanilang dangal at dedikasyon ay hindi matitinag ng anuman o sinuman. Ang mga nagwagi ng Glory Award ng nagdaang taon ay mga buhay na halimbawa sa ating mga-aaral at nagsitapos sa UP.

Concepcion added that the awards embodied the university’s virtues and core values.

“Binibigyan nila ng buhay ang sinasagisag ng UP bilang isang institution at mga adhikain na ikinintal satin ni Dean Gloria Feliciano. Kinakatawan din nila ang mga inihaing pag-asa ng unibersidad para sa bayan,” he said.

Mercado, a former ABS-CBN News reporter, said he hoped his award would push others to strive harder to serve fellow Filipinos.

“Hangad ko maging inspirasyon din itong pagtanggap para sa kasalukuyang kasamahan at papasok pa lamang sa industriya,” he said.

“Sa kolehiyong ito ako namulat noon na dapat gamitin ang kapangyarihan ng komunikasyon para paglingkuran ang bayan.”

Garcia-Molina encouraged those in her field and who aspire to follow her in footsteps to always persevere.

“I was just one of the students, maingay lang ako kaka-chika but I wasn't one of the excellent ones. I did not excel, I did not graduate with honors but maybe ang kapalaran dinala ako dito,” she said.

“Through it all ang puhunan ko talaga ay tiyaga at sipag.”

Paraan said college taught her to be critical of issues.

“Sinasabi nila na ang tinuturo ng UP ay kung papaano magrebelde at sa gobyerno. Sa’kin ang natutunan ko sa UP paano magmahal ng kapwa, kung papano maging mapanuri at kung papaano magtanong,” she said.

“Mother ko ang unang nagturo sa akin mahalin mo kapwa mo at tulungan mo hanggang kaya mo and eto ang values na napatibay ng pagpasok ko sa UP.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 5th Glory Awards were again conducted virtually.

The 2021 awardees were selected by investigative journalist Malou Mangahas, writer and director Bibeth Orteza, veteran broadcast journalist and former ABS-CBN News anchor Ces Drilon, as well as permanent jurors Dean Arminda Santiago, and former ANC and CNN Philippines news director Jing Magsaysay.