Manny Pacquiao addressing the people of Cagwait.

Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao said the Philippines should stand its ground in relation to the West Philippine Sea issue with China.

But the government, he said, should handle it with diplomacy.

"Dapat nating ipaglaban at protektahan ang karapatan natin sa West Philippine Sea. Hindi naman natin kailangang makipag-away sa China kasi kung tutuusin talaga, hindi natin kaya. Lahat naman ng problema mareresolba sa maayos na pag-uusap," said Pacquiao during his visit in CARAGA Region on Friday.

"Pero if ever na papasukin nila ang Pilipinas, hindi natin papahintulutan yan. Para sa lupang hinirang natin, gagawin natin ang lahat."

(We should defend our rights in West Philippine Sea. But we do not really need to be combative since we do not have the capability. everything can be resolved through diplomacy.

But if they ever attempt to enter the Philippines, we will not allow that. We will do everything for our country.)

RANDOM DRUG TEST

Meanwhile, Pacquiao said he is willing to undergo random drug testing to prove he is clean.

This despite being already tested negative by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association prior to his recent fight against Cuba's Yordenis Ugas.

He added that the test should be done randomly since a scheduled test only defeats the purpose.

"Wala namang problema sa side ko. Very much willing ako, pero sana yung test random dapat, at saka government institution ang mag-administer," he said.

"Kasi pag private, pwedeng may duda kasi nandun yung posibilidad na manipulate yan eh. Makukuwestiyon ang authenticity ng resulta niyan."

(I have no qualms about being drug tested. I just prefer it to be random and conducted by a government institution. The results might get questioned if it's administered by a private outfit.)

Pacquiao visited Bislig, Surigao del Sur on Friday and met with the members of national and local media.

He also went to Cagwait, where he got mobbed by his supporters. Pacquiao also gave away donations.

He later met with candidates and allies of his PROMDI Party in Tandag, Surigao del Sur.

He will conduct a gift giving activity in Tandag and Siargao on Saturday.