The day's delivery completes the 5,225,200 virus jabs donated by the UK government. Screengrab from PTV

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday received a total 1,746,160 AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots donated by the United Kingdom, as the country prepares for its national COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The shipment, coursed through the UN-led, vaccine-sharing program COVAX facility, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 around 4 p.m. via Emirates Airline flight EK332.

The day's delivery completed the 5,225,200 virus jabs donated by the UK. The Philippines welcomed the AstraZeneca shots on Thursday and Friday.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the UK's donation is the second largest that the country received so far, only next to the United States.

The US has so far donated 15.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses also through the COVAX facility, the researchers noted.

The government earlier in the day said it would adjust its target for the 3-day vaccination drive starting Monday to 9 million from the initial 15 million amid a syringe shortage.

To fully vaccinate at least 54 million by yearend, another revised target from the initial 77 million individuals, authorities said there would be another 3-day vaccination set from December 15 to 17.

The country has so far fully vaccinated nearly 35 million individuals as of Thursday, accounting for 45.3 percent of the target 77.1 million.

At least 44.5 million, meanwhile, have been partially inoculated from the disease.

WATCH