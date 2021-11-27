People flock to the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, more popularly known as Baclaran Church in Parañaque to offer prayers and hear mass on November 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Active cases lowest since June last year, says ABS-CBN Data Analytics

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday reported 899 more COVID-19 cases, as government continues to monitor the threat of the Omicron variant.

This is the 4th straight day new cases counted fewer than 1,000, data showed, a first this year, said ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

Guido said the Philippines recorded fewer than 1,000 daily cases for 3 straight days from January 3 to 5.

The country now has a total of 2,831,177 recorded COVID-19 infections, 17,052 of which are still battling the disease.

Guido added that the number of active cases was the lowest since June 8 last year.

The positivity rate was at 2.4 percent based on samples received from 37,224 individuals who underwent screening for COVID-19 on Thursday.

This was the 15th straight day that the positivity rate was below 5 percent. The World Health Organization benchmark is at least 2 weeks.

Health authorities, however, cautioned Filipinos against being lax with health protocols amid the low fresh cases and the positivity rate, noting that this could change and be reversed any time.

There were also 188 fresh fatalities, more than 100 for the 11th straight day, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team.

Recoveries, meanwhile, rose by 1,667 to 2,765,920. The total number of recuperations accounts for 97.7 percent of the country's running tally, data showed.

Two laboratories were not operational and were not able to submit data on time.

The Department of Health earlier in the day said there was an "ongoing discussion" on suspending flights from Hong Kong amid the presence of the Omicron there. Many overseas Filipino workers are currently employed there.

The Philippines is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination amid the presence of more transmissible variants, as well as to safely revive the pandemic-battered economy.

The country has so far fully vaccinated nearly 35 million individuals as of Thursday, accounting for 45.3 percent of the target 77.1 million. At least 44.5 million, meanwhile, have been partially inoculated from the disease.

