Comelec holds 1st dialogue on anti-Marcos petition

An activist holds a sign during a protest in commemoration of the anniversary of the 1972 Martial Law in Manila on September 21, 2021. Various groups marked the 49th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos with an outcry against the present government which they say has authoritarian tendencies and has committed human rights violations. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The preliminary conference on the first petition urging the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to cancel the certificate of candidacy (COC) of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. pushed through Friday, with both parties presenting their respective positions.

In a press conference, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the petitioners and Marcos, both represented by counsel, were given an opportunity to amend or revise any of their positions and arguments, but did not do so.

“Wala namang amendments na binigay, wala silang hiniling na baguhin doon sa mga papel na na-submit na nila,” Jimenez said.

Parties were also asked to lay down stipulations or admissions that each side will ask the other side to accept to cut down on the need to present evidence, but also did not present any.

Marcos was not present during the conference, and neither were commissioners of Comelec second division Socorro Inting and Antonio Kho. Instead, they designated an authorized Comelec hearing officer to preside.

The supposed filing of memoranda three days after the preliminary conference is indefinitely postponed, pending resolutions of two "incidents" namely:

Petition-in-intervention of another set of petitioners

Marcos camp's motion for conduct of in-person oral arguments

The 2 other petitions against Marcos have yet to be scheduled for preliminary conference.

