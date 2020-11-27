Walang singko: UP clarifies rule on incomplete grade under 'no fail policy'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The University of the Philippines on Friday assured students enrolled this semester that nobody will get a failing grade as it would be implementing the ‘no fail policy.’

Elena Pernia, UP Vice President for Public Affairs, said the general policy released Thursday by the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs says that students enrolled this semester will get number grades from 1 to 3.

“If they do not accomplish all the requirements of the course, they will get an incomplete. Essentially, walang makakakuha ng singko, which means nobody will get a failing grade this semester,” said Pernia.

Pernia said members of the academic advisory council are going to meet today to come out with specific operationalizations.

“But generally, the guideline is - if a student did not complete requirements for some reason then they will get incomplete grade. Whether this requirement (is) 1 or several, no student will get a failing grade,” she said in an interview on ANC’s Headstart.

Pernia further explained that UP is essentially waiving its rule on incomplete.

“The rule on incomplete says a student merits an incomplete grade if the class standing is passing,” she said.

With the new policy, whether passing or not, Pernia said a student will get an incomplete grade and would have one academic year to complete the requirements for the course.

“Merong tayong mechanisms na ginawa para kayo rin, ang faculty din, lahat tayo, ay may konting comfort level by extending the grades submissions to January 22. At isa pa, may iba pa tayong na waive na rules of the university kaya’t ipagpabuti na natin,” she said.

The semester will end on December 9.

The grade of incomplete will lapse, she said, if the student still fails to complete whatever requirements they need to submit. She said the student will have to reenrol the courses for which he or she did not submit the requirements for.

“We are all in the same boat. We are all one in trying to serve our nation. Gawin na natin ito lahat at sama-sama tayo, tulong-tulong tayo lahat,” she said.