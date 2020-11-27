UP rejects call for immediate end of semester

A security guard lowers the Philippine flag as the sun sets at the University of the Philippines Oblation fountain in Diliman, Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The University of the Philippines (UP) has rejected calls for the immediate end of the first semester, saying classes are scheduled to close on Dec. 9.

UP Vice President for Public Affairs Elena Pernia, in an interview with ANC Friday, said the Board of Regents approved the recommendation of the President's Advisory Council (PAC) to end the semester as scheduled.

"The PAC, which is comprised of all the chancellors of our 8 constituent units, the director of PGH, the director of our BGC campus and the system officials of the University of the Philippines, were unanimous in recommending that the semester end as scheduled, which is Dec. 9. Which is a few days away," she said.

The highest governing body in the UP System is the Board of Regents. Its members are drawn from both the university, and the private and public sectors.

In mid-November, some students and faculty members called on the school’s administration to “immediately” end the semester, citing challenges in distance learning coupled with the effects of typhoons that recently struck the country.

"With only 3 weeks left to finish the semester, discounting the time needed to recover by those affected by the recent typhoons, the pressure to finish the remaining days of the semester has exacerbated to the point of inhumanity,” the group had said in a statement.

UP started its classes on Sept. 10, implementing remote learning after the government banned in-person classes due to the pandemic.

Pernia said they have properly evaluated the proposal but not all students and faculty members agreed with it. UP has at least 45,000 students and nearly 5,000 faculty members.

"For every person who said end the semester now, there's another voice that says huwag naman (please don't)," she said. Those who opposed the call have "a variety of reasons," she added.

"Marami diyan gusto na magtapos. Gusto mag-graduate para makatulong sa mga magulang," Pernia said.

(Many wants to graduate to help their parents.)

"'Yong mga iba kukuha ng mga professional exam. Kailangan 'yon. 'Yong mga may scholarship. Kailangan 'yan," she added.

(Others will get professional examinations. [Grades] are required. Others have scholarship. It's also needed.)