Trial results of virgin coconut oil as COVID-19 treatment to be released next month — DOST

MANILA — The Department of Science and Technology on Friday said it will release the results of the community arm of its virgin coconut oil (VCO) study in Laguna.

“The community-based study in Sta. Rosa is already finished and they are analyzing the data now. And we’ll subsequently present it in another forum sometime next month,” Dr. Jaime Montoya, executive director of DOST-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, said during a virtual briefing.

Montoya said he did not want to preempt the announcement.

The community arm of the VCO trial was done in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. The DOST earlier said this involved participants who are probable and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. The study was facilitate by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute, which served VCO with food as a form of supplement or adjuvant medicine for the participants.

The hospital arm of the VCO study involving patients with severe COVID-19 is being done at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

“For the PGH study, which involves moderately symptomatic cases of COVID-19 with hospitalization, the recruitment of patients are still ongoing. And we expect the study to finish sometime next year around 1st quarter of next year,” Montoya said.

Another DOST-funded study is one on melatonin, which was already greenlighted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“They have recently started in 3 hospital sites,” he said, enumerating the Manila Doctors Hospital, the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and the Medical City.

Back in June, the DOST said it allotted P9.8 million for the melatonin clinical trials. It is also being used as supplementary treatment for COVID-19 patients.