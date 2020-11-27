Philippines to allow Filipinos' foreign spouses, children to enter next month

NAIA Terminal 1 personnel perform routine disinfection as a precaution against COVID-19 on Oct. 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines' coronavirus task force has approved the entry of Filipinos' foreign spouses and children who are traveling with them starting December, Malacañang said Friday.

The inter-agency task force, which met Thursday, "allowed the entry to the Philippines of Filipino citizens’ foreign spouses and children, regardless of age, who are traveling with them, starting Dec. 7," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The IATF also allowed the "entry of former Filipino citizens, including their spouses and children, regardless of age, who are traveling with them," he said.

The travelers are allowed visa-free entry and required to pre-book a quarantine facility and COVID-19 test at an airport laboratory, Roque said in a statement.

"They, too, must be subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry," he added.

The IATF directed the immigration bureau to "ensure the smooth implementation of this policy" and the tourism department to "issue the necessary guidelines," said Roque.

The Philippines has recently relaxed some travel restrictions to help the country’s battered economy recover from recession.

An unabated first wave of coronavirus infections, with 424,297 cases as of Thursday, has hampered the reopening of the economy.