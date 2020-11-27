Philippines eyes consolidation of COVID-19 contact-tracing data

Customers provide contact details for contact tracing before being entertained at a shop selling beauty products in Caloocan City on Aug. 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines' coronavirus task force has approved the consolidation of contact-tracing data from digital applications, Malacañang said Friday, some 8 months into varying degrees of lockdown meant to contain an unabated first wave of the pandemic.

The inter-agency task force, which met Thursday, said digital contact tracing data "shall conform with specific minimum data requirements" that the health department set, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Data on the contacts of COVID-19 patients from health facilities, establishments, workplaces, transport hubs, and local government units "shall be submitted to a centralized tracing data repository, which will be linked to either COVID-Kaya or the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS)," he said in a statement.

StaySafe.ph "will be the government’s digital contact tracing application of choice and will be made mandatory for adoption and use in all national government agencies and instrumentalities as well as LGUs," he said.

Private establishments, facilities and offices are encouraged to use Stafysafe.ph while for those with existing contact tracing applications they are enjoined to integrate their systems with the Staysafe.ph system, Roque added.

The new guidelines came a week after the country's COVID-19 contact tracing czar Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong agreed with the World Health Organization's recent assessment that Philippine efforts to find those who had interacted with coronavirus patients were "a little weak."

"It is true," Magalong said in a public briefing, noting that about only 7 contacts are identified for every patient with COVID-19.

Ideally, authorities should find about 37 contacts in urban areas and 30 contacts in rural areas, he said.

The lack of a data encoding system is a "major factor" for contact tracing lapses in some local governments, Magalong said.

"Mano-mano pa rin and arbitrary pa rin nila fini-fill out," he said. "Hula-hula na lang, pero 'pag tatanungin mo sa kaniya, ano ba iyong line list contacts ni Magalong, wala silang maipakita... There is no system."

(Filling out contact tracing forms is still manual and arbitrary. It is just a guess. If you ask them who are the line list contacts of Magalong, they can't show anything.)

The Philippines as of Thursday has confirmed 424,297 coronavirus infections that have hampered the reopening of the economy, which the pandemic dragged into recession.