PH reports 1,631 new COVID-19 cases; total nears 426,000

MANILA — The Department of Health logged 1,631 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number to 425,918, with the daily tally remaining below 2,000 for over half a month now.

This does not include data from 10 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Of the new cases, 116 came from Quezon City, 101 from Rizal, 95 from Davao City, 89 from Laguna and 65 from Manila.

Davao City is among the areas being monitored by the government due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases and high hospital occupancy.

The DOH also logged 46 additional coronavirus-related deaths or a total of 8,255 fatalities. There were also 370 additional recovered patients or a total of 387,616 recoveries.

Of the 30,047 active cases, 84.3% have mild symptoms, 8.3% are asymptomatic, 4.7% are in critical condition, 2.5% have severe symptoms, and 0.26% have moderate symptoms.

While the DOH has yet to explain the specific cause of the lower number of cases this month, it said the trend of COVID-19 cases in the country has “plateaued.”

A total of 10 cases, of which 7 were tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally for being duplicate entries.

There were also 13 recovered cases that turned out to be deaths. Meanwhile, 33 cases were mistakenly tagged as deaths, as 8 were recoveries and 25 were active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost 61 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 1.4 million have died and 39 million have recovered.

RELATED VIDEO: