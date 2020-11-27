Lopezes donating P5.5-M worth of lab machines, equipment to Iloilo City’s COVID-19 lab

MANILA — The mayor of Iloilo City on Friday thanked the Lopez family and the Lopez Group of Companies for its proposed P5.5-million worth of medical donations for the Uswag Molecular Laboratory in Molo district, as the city boosts its efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post by the city government, Mayor Jerry Treñas described the donations as an early Christmas gift for the city.

“We are very thankful for this big help from the Lopezes and their associates for supporting us in the war against the virus,” said Treñas.

In a Facebook post by the city government, Mayor Jerry Treñas described the donations as an early Christmas gift for the city.

Some of the donations include a set of Ribonucleic Acid Extractor, real-time PCR machine, antigen test kits, and other laboratory equipment, according to the letter sent by the donors namely: Federico Lopez, Lopez Holdings Corp. chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of First Philippine Holdings Corp.; Francis Giles B. Puno, president and CEO of First Gen Corp.; and Richard Tantoco, president and chief operating officer of Energy Development Corp.

“As part of our continuous support to the city, the Lopez Family and its Group of Companies would like to signify our desire and commitment to be part of your foregoing initiative… We believe this will augment your capacity to deliver timely and accurate testing services to our fellow Ilonggos,” the letter read.

The donation will cover the cost of equipment, test kits and consumables, the statement from the city read.

These will be delivered in batches, as well as the installation and necessary technical support.

“Again, please allow us to express our gratitude for the immeasurable service you are providing to the people of Iloilo…. We remain in high hopes that through the continuous cooperation of various stakeholders and the inherent resilience that resides in each one of us, we will eventually overcome this crisis,” the executives said in the letter.



