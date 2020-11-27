Court sentences Tiamzon couple to 40 yrs in prison over kidnapping, illegal detention of soldier

Communist leaders Benito Tiamzon (R) and his wife Wilma (L) raise clenched fists as they prepare to board their vehicle after attending a rally outside the gates of Camp Crame shortly after their release from detention on August 19, 2016. Ted Aljibe, Agence France-Presse

MANILA — A Quezon City court has convicted National Democratic Front (NDF) consultants Benito Tiamzon and Wilma Austria Tiamzon of kidnapping and serious illegal detention over an abduction of a soldier in 1988.

QC Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 216 Judge Alfonso Ruiz II sentenced the Tiamzons to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years in prison and ordered them to pay damages and civil indemnity amounting to P225,000 with interest.

The conviction stemmed from the abduction of Army Lt. Abraham Claro Casis with 2 other soldiers in the border between Tiaong and Candelaria, Quezon.

Casis testified that they were on their way to Manila on June 1, 1988 when members of the New People’s Army (NPA) stopped their vehicle, frisked and tied them up before taking them by car and by boat to a detention center where they were held captive for 2 months.

They were only released on Aug. 12, 1988 by Gregorio “Ka Roger” Rosal.

Casis said that while under detention, he saw the Tiamzon couple taking part in meetings and they seemed to belong to “top officers” of the group which abducted them.

“Sila po iyong nakikita kong palaging nagpupulong doon at nagpapatakbo ng mga kautusan na sinasabi nilang dumadating sa kanila galing sa kanilang kataasan,” he told the court.

(I saw they were there during meetings, running the orders they were getting from the higher ups.)

The court relied solely on and gave “full faith and credit” to Casis’ testimony which it considered “straightforward, categorical and in accord with the natural course of things.”

It rejected the defense's claim that his testimony proceeded from an out-of-court identification based on photos shown to him, allegedly suggesting the involvement of the couple.

The court cited previous Supreme Court cases saying that the natural reaction of victims of criminal violence is to “strive to see the appearance of their assailants,” in justifying how Casis could be certain as to the identity of the Tiamzon couple.

The court also ruled there was conspiracy enough to convict the Tiamzons because although Casis only made a general statement that they were part of the group that kidnapped him, they found it was the NPA which was behind the abduction and the Tiamzons were identified as leaders of the group.

The Tiamzons were unable to present evidence because they failed to show up during trial. The court considered their right to present evidence waived.

The couple was released in August 2016 on orders of President Rodrigo Duterte to take part in the peace talks in Oslo, Norway as representatives of NDF.

But peace talks were subsequently cancelled and the QC court ordered their arrest on August 29, 2018.

The whereabouts of the Tiamzons are still unknown to this day.

REACTIONS

Reacting to the news about the conviction, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he has yet to read to full decision but welcomed the development.

“It’s a victory for the prosecution, so as SOJ (Secretary of Justice), I am happy about the outcome of the trial,” he said in a message exchange with reporters.

But National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers president Edre Olalia and Wilma Tiamzon’s lawyers denounced the conviction, describing it as a "politically motivated persecution."

The kidnapping incident happened in 1988 but the case was filed in court only in 2003.

Olaloa said the identification of the Tiamzons after 30 years is “dubious.”

He also challenged the crime charged, saying rebellion should have been filed instead of kidnapping and serious illegal detention because of the political offense doctrine, which absorbs common crimes such as kidnapping under the crime of rebellion.

Under international humanitarian law, the circumstance could not be considered kidnapping but an “act of war” in taking custody of a combatant, he added.

The couple, he said, as part of the negotiating panel, are covered by Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG), a 1995 document which exempts them from arrest and prosecution.

JASIG was terminated in Feb. 2017 following the collapse of the peace talks.

Olalia warned that the conviction of the Tiamzons "closes doors and windows to peaceful settlement or talks" with the Philippine government.