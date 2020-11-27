Bag of missing UP lawyer found in Occidental Mindoro - police

In this screenshot of a CCTV footage obtained by the NBI, missing lawyer Ryan Oliva was seen walking out of an unidentified Taguig City establishment on Sunday morning, a day after he was last heard from by his familty. Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The bag of missing University of the Philippines law professor Ryan Oliva was found on Friday along the shores of Sitio Natalon in Looc town, Occidental Mindoro, police said.

Found in the bag were Oliva's identification cards, ATM cards, cellphone and his other personal belongings, according to Occidental Mindoro police.

Oliva's bag was discovered by a resident in a nearby construction site at 6 a.m., the police added.

There were no reported sightings, however, of the missing UP professor in the area.

His relatives have also identified the bag as his.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday revealed that Oliva was last seen carrying the same bag, as seen in a CCTV footage from an establishment where he supposedly came from last Sunday.

In the video from about 10:28 a.m. Sunday, he was seen wearing a pair of shorts and carrying a backpack.

Oliva, legislative liaison officer at the Department of Tourism and a professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, or 3 days after he was last heard from.

Those who may have information about Oliva's whereabouts may contact his brother Randy at 0906-300-1009 or the NBI’s Special Action Unit via its landline 85250445.

— Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

