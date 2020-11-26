Amihan to drench most parts of Luzon

Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - The northeast monsoon or amihan will dump rains over parts of Luzon Friday, the state weather bureau said.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, La Union and Pangasinan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to amihan, weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario told Teleradyo.

The amihan or cold winds from the northeast will also bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and the rest of Ilocos Region, he added.

Meanwhile, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific region.

Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao will experience fair weather with chances of isolated rain showers.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) spotted in the vicinity of Bubulong Munti, Bulacan, Ordinario said.

The weather disturbance is expected to dissipate anytime today, he added.