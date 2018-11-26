‘Fight macho culture’: Rights group calls for end to violence on women

Women's groups gather during a protest action in March. A women's rights group recently said it believes that "in a society where women’s rights must be respected, protected, and fulfilled, toxic masculinity cannot be tolerated." File/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippine Commission on Women called for an end to violence against women as the number of female victims remain high.

"In a society where women’s rights must be respected, protected, and fulfilled, toxic masculinity cannot be tolerated," PCW said in a statement.

The 2017 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed 1 out of 4 women aged 15 to 49 (24.4 percent) has experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence committed by their husband or partner.

The number has slightly decreased compared with the 2008 and 2013 NDHS figures at 29 percent and 27.5 percent, respectively.

Despite a decrease in numbers, it is still alarming that violence against women continues to happen.

In its desire to create a VAW-free community, PCW launched an 18-day campaign to end violence against women.

"There is now a worldwide outcry against a feudal-machismo culture still persisting, manifested by rape, intimate partner abuse, sex trafficking, sexual harassment cases in the entertainment, media and various spheres, and sexist remarks from influential personalities, including those in male-dominated groups and fraternities, among others," PCW said.

PCW calls on everyone to instill compassion and respect for women, especially for the victims of gender-based violence.

"We call on all women to take courage and seek help so that perpetrators would be held liable, and justice and healing can be attained," PCW said.

The agency also called on government service providers to assess the quality of their work to encourage VAW victim-survivors to seek help.

"It may still seem a long way to go, but let us not lose hope that zero tolerance on gender-based violence is achievable. Our concerted efforts, no matter how big or small, can all lead to a bright and VAW-free community. Let us join hands to ensure that every woman or girl is empowered to break free from any form of violence and discrimination," PCW said.

The 18-day Campaign to End Violence Against Women runs until December 12.