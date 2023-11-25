The remains of former PNP chief Camilo Cascolan were cremated at Heritage Park in Taguig on Saturday afternoon, despite strong opposition from his siblings.

Attorney Stephen Cascolan, legal counsel for the Cascolan siblings, confirmed the cremation and expressed the family's desire for an autopsy.

"We were given an update by the NBI na natuloy yung cremation, and the NBI is assisting us for the possible autopsy of General Cascolan” he added.

He said they are still waiting for the results of the test on the hair sample in 2 to 3 weeks to determine the cause of his death.