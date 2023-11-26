Reflecting on time as president, Arroyo stresses unity and loyalty

Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Saturday stressed the importance of unity and loyalty on Saturday as she shared insights from her time as president of the Philippines.

Speaking at the Success and Happiness Symposium organized by the Hospital On Wheels (HOW) and Aguman Capampangan in Quezon City, noted that she came to power when the country was "very politically divided" after the ouster of Joseph Ejercito Estrada in 2001.

"A house divided cannot stand; there must be only one function in charge, only one voice heard, and only one unified effort undertaken," she said of the challenges for the coalition government that she led.

Arroyo, president from January 2001 to June 2010, noted that she survived several challenges, including allegations of poll fraud and the withdrawal of support by several members of her Cabinet.

"Lesson Number One again on overcoming obstacles, intelligence information is vital," she said.

Arroyo on Saturday also emphasized the importance of loyalty, saying: "Blocs can only succeed if the mastermind is able to gain the loyalty of their group."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Changes at House of Representatives

The House of Representatives this month voted to replace Arroyo as deputy speaker, prompting talk of cracks in the UniTeam administration coalition of the largest parties and political clans.

Her removal came months after she was replaced as senior deputy speaker, a development that led to Vice President Sara Duterte's resignation from the ruling Lakas-CMD party.

House leaders attributed the removal of Arroyo and Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab as deputy speakers to their failure to support a resolution defending the chamber from corruption allegations and other verbal attacks by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement after the vote, she reiterated that she was abroad when House Resolution No. 1414 upholding the "integrity and dignity" of the House was signed.

"There is always intrigue in politics, often petty," she said then.

"If some intriguers were able to convince Speaker (Ferdinand Martin) Romualdez of the falsehood that I do not support his leadership in the House, then there is nothing I can do," she also said.



with a report from Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News</B>