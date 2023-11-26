Quezon City kicks off National Bicycle Day

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto and cyclists wearing costumes made of recycles materials prepare to mark National Bicycle Day at city hall on Nov. 26, 2023. ABS-CBN News/Champ de Lunas

MANILA — The Quezon City government celebrated National Bicycle Day Sunday morning with cyclists coming in different eco-friendly costumes .

The event, with the theme "Pedal in Style, Ride with a Smile", began at the Risen Garden at the Quezon City Hall.

Johnny Jun Dacanay from Dapitan in Manila came in as a shuttlecock saying he joined for fun.

"Kasi masaya. Maganda tingnan. Pag tiningnan mo, kaagad, parang masaya tingnan," he said of his vintage steel bike that was adorned with smiley faces.

Arlene Catalan had a tansan-inspired costume from her sari-sari store.

"Since may sari-sari store kami — Wala akong naisip na ibang i-recycle so kung ano lang nakita ko sa bahay yun lang din ginawa ko," the 38-year-old cyclist, who uses her bike to fetch her child, said.

Participants were given a free shirt, bicycle lights and a baller band.

Cyclists wear different costumes here at the Quezon City Hall for National Bicycle Day.



Promoting biking in people's daily lives

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, who led the event, said he dressed up as a white ninja.

"We want to bring awareness kasamahan natin na yung 'health is wealth' as we celebrate Bike Day," he said as he touted Quezon City as the first biking capital of the Philippines.

The city has been improving its bike lanes to help it maintain that distinction and plans to expand them.

"Sa ngayon po, tuloy-tuloy na nagre-research ang team natin para malaman kung saan pa pwede mag-create ng bike lane," Sotto said.

He said that he had been an avid biker even before the city decided to put up bike lanes and that he is continuing a program started when QC Mayor Joy Belmonte was still vice mayor.

"We’re trying to encourage everyone to start biking and gawin itong part of their regular life araw-araw," he said.

The route of the fun ride spans 6.3 kilometers from Quezon City Hall and passes through Kalayaan Avenue, Masaya Street, V. Luna Extension, Malakas Street, Matalino Street, East Avenue and back to city hall.