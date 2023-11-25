PH delegation promotes Maharlika Fund in 31st APPF

House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Manny Palmero, ABS-CBN News/File

The Philippine delegation to the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum promoted the Maharlika Investment Corp., which is tasked to manage the Maharlika Investment Fund, during the three-day regional conference that ended Saturday.

“Sa sidelines po, siyempre binanggit din natin na meron tayong napasa na ngayon at batas na po na Maharlika Investment Corporation,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez told reporters after delivering the closing remarks at the forum.

He co-chaired the annual meeting, which the Philippine Congress hosted, with Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

“Kaya siyempre nakikita nila na maipagmamalaki itong napakagandang bansang Pilipinas, napakasigla ng ating ekonomiya. At nakikita nila 'yung ating demokrasya talagang vibrant, 'yung freedom of the press and expression ay nandito kaya nakikita po nila na mukhang maganda itong investment center at haven sa lahat ng sovereign wealth fund sa buong mundo, so mukhang maganda ang kinabukasan ng ating sovereign wealth fund,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sworn into office Rafael Consing Jr. as the first president and chief executive officer of Maharlika Investment Corp.

In his talks with his regional peers, Speaker Romualdez claimed many of them have expressed the desire to visit the Philippines again.

“Tuwang-tuwa lahat eh. Mamaya makikita mo diyan sa dinner. Madaming gustong bumalik. Kung gusto mo bumalik, ibig sabihin gusto mo 'yung nakikita mo at 'yung naranasan ninyo. Kaya tama talaga 'yung sinasabi namin ni Presidente 'the Filipino people are the best’,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that many Asia-Pacific nations would support the Philippines’ campaign for seat in the United Nations Security Council.

“Malaking dibidendo na 'yan sa Pilipinas na makuha natin ang seat sa UN Security Council, kaya napakaganda nitong event na ito. I'd like to thank again our chairman (Zubiri) for the successful hosting, and the Senate, the House of Representatives, all of the staff, and the media,” he said.

Romualdez said he and Zubiri are scheduled to confer with some APPF delegates during Saturday night's farewell dinner.