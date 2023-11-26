Marcos thanks childcare workers at Palace Christmas event for kids

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday thanked social workers and orphanage staff who have been caring for Filipino children as Malacañang opened its gates to some 2,000 youngsters for the Nationwide Gift-Giving Day.



The event — celebrated simultaneously in Cebu City and Davao — allowed some kids to enjoy free food, games, and various activities on the Palace grounds.



“Maraming salamat sa mga tumutulong sa bata, those who are taking care of these children,” the President said in his speech before touring the attractions.



“Kami, we take care of the children kapag lang Pasko, kayo nandiyan kayo all year round,” he said.



“Ang inyong ginagawa na pagmamahal, pag-aalaga sa kanila ay napakahalaga, napaka importante,” he added.



Malacañan Palace began the day-long Christmas activity for children in 2022, when Marcos Jr. first celebrated Christmas as President.



“It’s a very happy time for us. Siguro masasabi natin na ito ay malaking kaibahan sa aming ginagawa araw-araw na seryosong trabaho. Ito ay puro katuwaan, puro saya,” the President said.



“Welcome to Malacañan Palace. Welcome to our Christmas celebration,” he added, noting that this tradition began when his father and namesake Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was at the Palace.

“We all have a merry Christmas when the children have a good Christmas… kapag napapaligiran tayo ng mga bata na magugulo, makukulit at maiingay pero masasaya, yun ang importante,” he added.



The National Gift-Giving Day is held annually because “the President believes that Christmas should be for the children,” said Social Secretary Bianca Zobel, whose office organized the event.



“Besides giving gifts to everyone, we also want to give them a good Christmas experience,” she said, noting that 17,000 children were selected nationwide to take part in the event.



The President wanted to connect the activities in Manila, Cebu, and Davao via live streaming, said Deputy Social Secretary Dina Tantoco.



“Later we will have a program where everybody will be talking to each other,” she said.

The children were selected through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), public and private orphanages, as well as through barangays, said DSWD Undersecretary Pinky Romualdez.



The Palace has yet to release the price tag of the National Gift-Giving Day, but officials noted that the majority of the expenses were covered by private sector partners and donors.