For most Pinoys, life unchanged or has gotten worse: SWS poll

Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — There has been no change to the quality of life of most Filipinos in the past year, results of a Social Weather Stations survey suggest.

The September 28-October 1 SWS survey also found that more respondents said their quality of life got worse than said that they are better off than they were 12 months ago.

SWS said in a release that its national survey "found 28% of adult Filipinos saying their quality-of-life was better than twelve months before (termed by SWS as 'Gainers'), 30% saying it got worse ('Losers'), and 41% saying it was the same ('Unchanged'), compared to a year ago."

The September score was 13 points below the very high +11 in June 2023 and, SWS said, the lowest since the -2 in June 2022.

High inflation in September

Inflation in September rose to 6.1 percent despite a government price cap on rice, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Food prices that month were up 9.7 percent year-on-year while transport costs also rose, it said.

Inflation — how quickly prices rise in a given period — is felt more drastically by the poor, with the PSA saying inflation for the bottom 30 percent of households reached 6.9 percent in September.

Net Gainers score

The pollster subtracts the percentage of Losers from the percentage of Gainers to come up with the Net Gainers score.

That score in the latest survey was -2, which SWS classifies as "Fair" on a scale that ranges from "Excellent" to "Catastrophic."

The score had been generally negative until 2015 and rose after that before the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a "drastic deterioration," SWS said.

The Net Gainers scores were lowest among those who rated themselves poor — down by 5 points from -4 in June to -9 in the latest survey — and among respondents who were elementary school graduates — down by 9 points to -10 — or who only received elementary education.

Among non-elementary graduates, the Net Gainers score dropped by 16 points to a "mediocre" -15 from a "fair" +1 in June.

"The Net Gainers score has historically been lower among the Poor than the Borderline and Not Poor," SWS said.

"This means the Poor have more Losers and fewer Gainers than the Borderline and Not Poor."

The scores decreased but remained at "high" among college graduates — down by 16 points to +9 from +25 — and junior high school graduates — down by 14 points to +3 from +17.