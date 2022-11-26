Park goers enjoy the walk and take selfies under the newly opened festive Chritsmas lights tunnel at the Liwasang Aurora inside the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on November 22, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Tourism secretary Christina Frasco said she is eyeing for more parks in the Philippines, citing its importance to people's recreation.

In a speech at the 1st Philippine Parks Congress, Frasco said the department is committed to develop parks not only in Metro Manila but in the rest of the Philippines.

“Parks are important because it allows us and our families to commune with nature, to spend quality time with each other, and to remind us that despite how busy life may get, we must always take time to relax, unwind, and spend time to be in touch with nature and commune with the Earth,” Frasco said.

DOT has already been reaching out to local government units in park development across provinces, based on an earlier department directive.

“One of our objectives is to ensure that we are able to provide continued opportunities for tourism product development across the country by lending the expertise of the DOT as well as its attached agencies towards efforts at educating and building capabilities of LGUs and private individuals that may be interested in partnering with us pursuant to our development of product, of tourism product portfolios,” Frasco said.