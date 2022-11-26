P2.65M worth of suspected cocaine seized in Taguig

A raid at a storage facility in Taguig City has led to the seizure of suspected cocaine worth P2.65 million.

Joint elements of the Bureau of Customs, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) swooped down on a warehouse in Taguig City and seized 500 grams of suspected cocaine.

Armed with a Letter of Authority signed by Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz, the team coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and visited a storage facility in East Service Road, Taguig City on November 22.

Upon inspection, agents uncovered at least 500 grams of suspected cocaine worth P2.65 million, various e-cigarettes or vape cartridges containing suspected marijuana oil, and more or less 30 grams of suspected kush (hybrid marijuana).

Other items seized included identification cards, a small transparent glass and plastic tube container with suspected marijuana oil, assorted paraphernalia, one bag of empty capsules, and several bags with a residue of suspected illegal drugs.

The evidence were turned over to PDEA Laboratory Service for examination and filing of appropriate charges.