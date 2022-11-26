MMDA, MMC tackle budget at joint NCR, regional council meeting

The Metro Manila Council and Regional Development Council was slated to discuss the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s Single Ticketing System, budgets, as well as several appointments, during their Joint meeting on Saturday.

Among the agenda are the Resolution on “Appropriating the Sum of One Hundred Million Pesos P100 M as “Supplemental Budget for a Particular Program/Activity/Projects and for Other Purposes of MMDA” and the Resolution "Appropriating the Sum of Nine Billion Six Hundred Seventy-Three Million Nine Hundred Eighteen Thousand Pesos (P9,673,918,000.00) for the Operation of MMDA.”

Other resolutions to be discussed are the resolutions "Approving the Appointment of the Regional Development Council for the National Capital Region (RDC-NCR) Vice Chairperson, Members of the Executive Committee and the Sectoral Committee Chairpersons and Co-Chairpersons Including Its Members" and the Resolution “Supporting the Buy Local Advocacy of the Department of Trade and Industry-National Capital Region.”

“Consenting to and Approving” Ret. PCol. Procopio Lipana as the new general manager of the agency and again “consenting to and approving” Romando Salandanan Artes as acting chairman will also be part of the meeting.

President Ferdinand Marcos named Lipana as general manager, who replaced Engr. Baltazar Melgar, on Nov 11, MMDA said in a statement dated Nov 21.

Prior to his new role, the retiree served in the Philippine National Police for 34 years.

Frisco San Juan, Jr., meanwhile was signed as the new Deputy Chairman of MMDA on Nov 16. He had previously led the agency as the deputy chairman and general manager from 2016 to 2022.

Before his appointment at the agency, San Juan Jr. was the Vice Governor of Rizal Province from 2009 to 2016.

The gathering will be hosted by San Juan City Mayor Francisco Javier M. Zamora. DILG Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos is meanwhile expected to attend.