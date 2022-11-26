Gabriela laments 'lack of clear law' protecting women

MANILA — Women's advocacy group Gabriela on Friday lamented the continued violence against women in the Philippines, saying a "lack of a clear law" fails to protect victims.

"Ang dahilan kung bakit maraming babae ang nabibiktima ng pang-aabuso dahil gobyerno natin walang malinaw na batas na magpoprotekta sa kababaihan," Gabriela Secretary General Clarice Palce said in a workshop joined by more than 50 advocates on the International Day to Eliminate Violence against Women.

Advocates came from different sectors and groups such as the Gabriela and Kilusang Manggagawang Kababaihan.

The said workshop aims to get the commitment of advocates, federations, and organizations of workers and officials in the local governments on preventing abuse against women in the workplace.

"More than 47 ang nakakaranas ng violence against women dito sa Pilipinas, base sa PSA, 1 in every 20 minutes nakakaranas ng pang-aabuso," Palce said.

She added that Gabriela has received a number of complaints but some victims grew weary and afraid to pursue the cases.

But Gabriela urged the victims to push through.

In the workshop, types of abuses in the workplace were discussed.

Attendees will recommend possible solutions and submit them to the Office of the President.

