A fire broke out Friday afternoon in Sitio Dakit, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, engulfing over 11 houses.

"It took us 20 minutes to put out the fire," said fire investigator FO3 Fulbert Navarro in Cebuano.

Around 36 firetrucks helped in putting out the first-alarm fire.

The damage of the incident was pegged at P1.8 million.

About 50 individuals were evacuated to the nearest barangay gym.



Video courtesy of BFP Cebu City

— Report by Annie Perez