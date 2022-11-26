Court probation employee shot dead in Batangas

A 42-year-old court probation employee was gunned down in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas Friday night, police said.

Police Major Allan Nidua, Sto. Tomas deputy police chief, identified the victim as Arnel Montablan, a resident of Barangay San Vicente and a probation employee of Tanauan City.

According to a report, Montablan was sitting on the side of the barangay road when an unidentified suspect approached from behind and fatally shot him on the spot.

Witnesses said the gunman, clad in a white shirt, black jacket, and black pants, escaped after the shooting onboard a getaway motorcycle with another suspect going toward Barangay San Vicente in the city.

Police investigators have yet to determine the motive and the identities of the suspects.

—Report by Arnell Ozaeta