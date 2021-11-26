Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial aspirants Carl Balita and Jopet Sison a undergo voluntary drug test at the PDEA office in Quezon City on November 26, 2021. Handout

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial aspirants Carl Balita and Jopet Sison on Friday tested negative illegal drugs, results of their voluntary drug test from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) showed.

Balita and Sison underwent drugs testing at the PDEA a day after Aksyon Demokratiko presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso and vice presidential candidate Willie Ong publicized their respective drug tests.

"[We] follow the lead of our president and vice president as we apply for a job to serve the Filipinos," Balita said in a tweet.

"We enjoin all candidates to do the same: walk-the-talk of a drug-free governance and society," he said.

Aksyon Demokratiko's third senatorial bet Samira Gutoc was unable to undergo a drug test today as she is currently out of town, Balita said.

Domagoso earlier said that candidates should undergo drug testing at the PDEA instead of private hospitals and clinics to prove that they are truly free from illegal drug use.

Balita and Sison were among the first senatorial aspirants to undergo drug testing after President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that one of the presidential bets in the upcoming polls has been using cocaine.

Those running for national positions next year began submitting themselves to drug testing after Partido Reporma standard bearer Panfilo Lacson and his vice presidential bet Senate President Vicente Sotto III underwent the test earlier this week.

