MANILA - Without naming names, Vice President Leni Robredo has criticized mayors, governors, lawmakers and other officials who are running for government posts in 2022 but are supposedly absent many times and are underperforming.

Speaking in a late night gathering of supporters in Dasmariñas City, Cavite on Thursday, the presidential aspirant advised voters to carefully choose the leaders they will be rooting for in the national and local elections.

“Kaya sa akin po, kapag pipili po tayo ng lider, pag-aralan po natin. Kung ano iyong mga posisyon niya in the past, papaano niya ba pinerform iyong kaniyang role? Kasi baka totoo, nag-mayor, nag-governor o nag-congressman o kung ano man, pero lagi naman siyang absent?” Robredo said.

(For me, we should really look into the leader we want to vote. Let's consider their stances in the past, how did they perform their role? Because it could be true that while they were a mayor, governor, or a congressman in the past, they might be always absent.)

Robredo also zeroed in on leaders who are very dependent on their staff.

“At iyong kanyang pag-perform ay dahil lang sa mga report ng kaniyang mga staff. Ibang klaseng serbisyo po ang ibibigay sa atin kapag iyong mga namumuno sa atin, ganoon na klaseng lider,” Robredo said.

(Maybe their performance is based on the report of their staff. They can lead us differently if that's the kind of leader you would vote for.)

The Vice President also noted the efforts of her office amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other projects during times of calamities.

Throughout the pandemic, Robredo has been active in initiating her own COVID-19 response efforts—from free swab tests and drive-through vaccinations to providing free shuttle services and accommodations to health care workers.

“Lahat na binibigay po sa aming responsibilidad, sini-seryoso namin. Para po sa amin, ang opisina po namin, tingin ko alam niyo naman lahat, ang Office of the Vice President po napakalimitado ng mandato namin. Napakaliit ng aming budget. Pero may kasabihan na kapag gusto mong tumulong, laging may paraan, ‘di ba?” Robredo said.

(All of our responsibilities were taken seriously. For us, the Office of the Vice President has a very limited mandate. Our budget is very small. But there is always a saying that if you want to help, there is always a way.)

Robredo stressed that she is not yet campaigning but she is personally thanking her supporters as she goes around different provinces after declaring her candidacy.

Aside from Dasmariñas City, Robredo also went to the towns of Kawit and Trece Martires to meet other supporters and local officials.