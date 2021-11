Inaresto ang isang babae at isang lalaking target ng buy-bust operation sa Maharlika Village, Taguig City, Huwebes ng gabi.

Nahulihan ng 8.25 kilos o tinatayang P54.5 milyong halaga ng shabu sina alyas Risa, 34, at alyas Jun, 32.

Close to P55-million worth of shabu in Chinese tea packaging was confiscated from 2 targets of a buy-bust operation in Maharika Village, Taguig City.



The suspects claimed they were merely used as runners for the drugs



