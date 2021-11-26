Students of the University of the East receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Bakuna Bus (Vaccine Bus) by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in Manila on Nov. 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA— The Philippines has fully vaccinated nearly 35 million people against COVID-19, government said on Friday, as it urged the public to continue following pandemic protocols in the face of more contagious coronavirus variants.

Authorities have administered some 79.6 million COVID-19 shots, of which 44.5 million are first jabs, said Palace acting spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

At least 34,963,067 million people or 45.32 percent of the target population have completed their immunization as of Thursday, he said in a press briefing.

About 137,800 people meanwhile have received booster shots, added the official.

In Metro Manila, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, around 9.2 million people or about 95.11 percent of the target have been fully vaccinated so far, Nograles said.

The official noted improving COVID-19 figures, including the decline of active infections to 17,796, a positivity rate of 2.8 percent, and nationwide ICU utilization rate of 30 percent.

But Nograles said, "Hindi pa rin ito dahilan para magpakampante."

(These are not reasons to grow complacent.)

He noted the World Health Organization said COVID-19 vaccines reduced transmission by about 60 percent. But with the arrival of the dominant Delta variant, this dropped to around 40 percent.

"Vaccines save lives, but they do not fully prevent transmission," he said, adding that even vaccinated individuals should still wear antivirus masks and follow other protocols.

Video courtesy of PTV





