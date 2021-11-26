2022 presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso meets with residents and farmers in Barangay Banaba, Tarlac City on October 21, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said he would try to reduce the Philippines' rice consumption to reduce the need to import grains and to minimize health issues such as diabetes.

Under a Domagoso administration, Filipinos will be encouraged to have a "shift" in their diet and "eat like Koreans or Japanese," the presidential aspirant said during his dialogue with agriculture stakeholders.

"Nasa 130 kilos per capita ang konsumo ng Pilipino sa bigas. Sa Japan, sa Korea nasa mga 50 [kilos] lang," he said.

"Sa kanila kapag kakain ng kanin konti lang kasi maraming gulay. Tayo baliktad," he said.

(They consume less rice because they have lots of vegetables per meal. Here, it's the opposite.)

"Dahil mahal ang ulam, mahal din ang gulay kaya gagawin ng tao para mabusog siya, kanin ang titirahin niya," he said.

(Because viands and vegetables are expensive, a person here tends to eat more rice to feel full.)

The country's high rice consumption leads to health issues like diabetes, and forces the government to import rice from other countries to keep up with the demand, he said.

RICE AND VEGETABLE CONSUMPTION IN THE PHILIPPINES

Rice remains the staple food in the Philippines with 93 percent of households in the country eating it on a regular basis, according to a 2015-2016 study from the Philippine Statistic Authority.

"The country’s consumption of rice per person averaged 109.87

kilograms per year or 2.11 kilograms per week," the study read.

Filipino's annual vegetable consumption ranged between 20 grams and 7.23 kilograms, depending on the region and the type of vegetable.

Chicken egg was the top viand in the Philippines with 82.33 percent of households consuming the product, followed by chicken (63 percent), pork (62 percent), the study showed.

Fish consumption ranged between 35 and 43 percent depending on the variant, while only 9.66 percent of households consumed beef on a regular basis, the PSA said.

"If we change the habit of eating by providing more affordable vegetables… if we are going to lower the consumption of rice per capita, hindi natin kailangan mag-import ng mag-import (we don't need to import and import)," he said.

Domagoso has been wooing farmers' votes with the promise to cut imports on rice, poultry, meat and other agri products.

"Filipino farmers first... We should prioritize the food products of our own farmers and breeders of hog and chicken," the Manila Mayor said in one of his "listening tours" in Batangas.

"If there is a need to augment our supply, then that’s the time we can import during the latter part of the year," he said.

Should he win the 2022 presidential race, Domagoso said he would introduce the shift to "more vegetables and less rice" diet in public schools.

"Pero kahit maturuan mo ang tao, kung hindi naman available ang gulay at yung gulay ay imported, para lang natin tinangkilik ang gulay ng ibang bansa," he said.

(But even if we teach our people, if vegetables are not available, we would just be patronizing these crops from other countries.)

5-10 YEAR FUND FOR AGRICULTURE

This is why the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer is also batting for a 5 to 10-year fund for the agriculture sector should he win next year's elections.

"It's high time na yung mga ahensya ng gobyerno makapagplano ng dirediretso dahil yung funding nila garantisado," he said.

(It's high time that government agencies will be able to plan ahead because they have guaranteed funding.)

"Magkakaroon ng kapanatagan 'yung mga magsasaka at mga mangingisda... Hindi na siya aasa every year na hihingi ng pondo o magla-lobby ng pondo," he said.

(Farmers and fisherfolk will be have certainty... They don't need to ask and lobby for funds every year.)

"If that's the case then it's (agricultural sector is) certain, investors will come in."

Domagoso's pitch to approve a multi-year funding for farmers and fisherfolk is much needed in the agricultural sector, said Danny Fausto, president of the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food.

"Kailangan mai-level yung playing field for the producers," Fausto told ABS-CBN News.

"Agriculture should not be treated as a charity sector," he said, noting that the sector only receives 1 percent of the national budget even if it accounts for 10 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

A quarter of the Philippines' labor force are in agricultural industries and 75 percent of these workers are poor, he said.

"Kailangan bigyan talaga ng atensyon 'yan," Fausto said.

(That really needs to be given attention.)

"Maliwanag sa kaniya (Domagoso) na food security is national security," he said.

(It is clear to Domagoso that food security is national security.)

"I'm happy about that. I want to hear that from the rest of the presidentiables," he said.

Domagoso's other agricultural platforms include imposing a moratorium on the conversion of agricultural land, and the creation of a separate department for the fisheries sector.



