CEBU CITY — Around 100 houses in Cebu City turned into ashes in a fire on Friday afternoon, resulting in over P600,000 worth of damage.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire in Sitio Laws, Brgy. Mambaling began at 5:13 p.m. and reached first alarm.

No casualties were reported.

The BFP is still conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

— Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO