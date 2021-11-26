Teachers and volunteers destroy remaining excess ballots as they wrap up at a polling precinct at the Aurora A. Quezon elementary school in Manila on May 13, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set on Dec. 10 a raffle to determine the placement of party-list groups on the official ballot for the May 9, 2022 elections.

In a resolution made public Thursday, Comelec issued its rules on the conduct of the raffle, which will be done virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[T]he commission deems it proper to introduce the use of online platforms, and mechanisms in conducting the raffle to ensure the safety of all concerned against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the resolution stated.

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE?

The following party-list groups shall be allowed to participate:

• Existing registered party-list groups/organizations/coalitions which filed their manifestation of intent to participate in the party-list elections not later than the March 31, 2021 deadline

• Newly-registered and newly-accredited party-list groups/organizations/coalitions which filed their manifestation of intent not later than the deadline

• Party-list groups/organizations/coalitions that timely filed their manifestation of intent, but whose registration and accreditation were cancelled or denied by the Comelec and were able to secure a status quo ante order from the Supreme Court

• Party-list groups/organizations/coalitions who timely filed their manifestation of intent, but whose registration petitions were denied by a division of the Comelec and whose motions for reconsideration (MRs), remain pending on the day of raffle, and have been approved for inclusion in the raffle by the commission en banc

• Party-list groups/organizations/coalitions with pending petitions for registration on the day of raffle

• Party-list groups/organizations/coalitions with pending appeals before the commission en banc due to belated filing of their manifestation of intent

The Comelec said it will exercise its authority at any time, prior to the publication of the final list of candidates to appear on the official ballot, to exclude any party-list group, organization or coalition whose MR or manifestation of intent - pending at the time of raffle - has been eventually denied.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS AND RAFFLE PROCEDURE

The number of observers from party-list groups, organizations or coalitions, citizens’ arms, media organizations, and other stakeholder groups shall be limited to one each, and will only be allowed on a virtual platform.

The names, three specimen signatures, and email addresses of witnesses of party-list groups, organizations or coalitions shall be submitted by their president, chairman, or secretary-general, under oath, on or before Dec. 7.

Those who fail to timely comply with the application requirement shall have waived their participation in the proceedings.

“Only authorized representatives shall be permitted in [Microsoft] Teams videoconference. No representative shall be admitted at the physical venue,” the resolution read.

During the raffle, at least two commissioners will be present, as well as representatives from various Comelec departments and offices.

HOW IT WORKS

An alphabetical listing of all eligible party-list groups, organizations or coalitions shall be shown and displayed virtually.

The software application to be used in the raffle shall be initiated by one of the commissioners present or the clerk of the commission or any other duly authorized officer of the Comelec.

After the software or application has randomized the listing of all eligible participants, the list shall be printed, and displayed virtually.

The clerk of the commission shall then call each of the party-list groups, organizations or coalitions on the randomized list. The latter shall verbally signify their consent and acknowledgment of the order of their placement or listing, to be followed by the accomplishment of a Microsoft Form consent.

Refusal or any inexcusable failure to accomplish the Microsoft Form requirement shall constitute as a waiver/forfeiture of their placement, in which case such party-list groups, organizations or coalitions shall be placed last on the list, in alphabetical order.

No re-raffle shall be allowed by the commission.

