San Juan City residents and workers receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose on August 24, 2021. The MMDA said San Juan City will also open to inoculate other citizens soon as they nearly complete vaccinating eligible residents and workers within the city. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA— The Department of Health on Friday announced the first batch of winners for its COVID-19 vaccination raffle.

Fifty individuals will each receive P5,000 for the monthly draw. A grand prize of P1 million awaits one winner in December.

Partially vaccinated people are entitled to one raffle entry, and will get 2 more entries once they complete their vaccination. Those who receive single-dose vaccines will get 3 raffle entries while senior citizens are entitled to double raffle entries.

The raffle promo, which will run until Dec. 15, is sponsored by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, in partnership with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation and the DOH.

Government has so far fully vaccinated 34.6 million people, while 43.9 million have received an initial dose, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.