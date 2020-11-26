UP implements 'no fail policy' for current semester amid remote learning woes

The University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City. ABS-CBN News/ File

MANILA — The University of the Philippines will implement a "no fail policy" for the current semester, an official of the school's policy-making body said Thursday, amid challenges on distance learning as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

In a text message, Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said the UP Board of Regents (BOR), which he also chairs, has approved the new policy.

In a Twitter post, the UP Office of the Student Regent explained that under the new policy, a grade of "4" or "5" would not be given to students.

"This is an initial victory for the UP student body as we continuously fight for the most inclusive and compassionate solutions for our education," it said in another tweet.

The UP Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs will release guidelines on the new policy, the student regent said.

Classes for the first semester are scheduled to end on Dec. 9.

The new policy comes as hundreds of UP students and faculty members continued to call on the school's administration to end the semester, citing difficulties in remote learning.

The premier state university is known to have some of the country's toughest academic programs.

Higher education institutions have implemented remote learning to avoid exposing students, educators, and school personnel to the threat of COVID-19.

